Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 4,666 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS MOAT traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,078 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.