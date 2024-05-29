Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.

WELL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,604. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

