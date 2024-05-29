Boston Family Office LLC Sells 421 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.