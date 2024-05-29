Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 234.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 208,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. 533,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

