Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.27% of Bread Financial worth $53,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 1,064,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 85,149 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFH. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

BFH stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $42.73.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

