Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.65.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

