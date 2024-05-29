Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.84

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 99589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag SE will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

About Brenntag

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

