Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.