Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHFAL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

