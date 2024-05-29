Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BHFAL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
