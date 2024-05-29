Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

