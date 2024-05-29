British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the April 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTAFF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.02.
About British American Tobacco
