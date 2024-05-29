Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,383.00 and last traded at $1,397.88. Approximately 566,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,743,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,412.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,331.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,211.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

