Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $111.75

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRP by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in BRP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.09. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.