Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $95.50

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

