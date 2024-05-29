Brokers Set Expectations for International Paper’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

International Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

International Paper stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

