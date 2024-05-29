Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.23. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.83.

