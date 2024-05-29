Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.