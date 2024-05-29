Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

