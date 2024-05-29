CAE Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$25.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a 1-year low of C$23.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

