CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.40.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.35. 296,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,065. CAE has a 52-week low of C$23.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

