Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$66.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

