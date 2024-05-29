Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 120,000 shares.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Cannabis Sativa
Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.