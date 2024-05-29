Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 120,000 shares.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

