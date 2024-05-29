Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 198.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AB shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

