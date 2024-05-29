Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

