Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

