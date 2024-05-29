Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $27,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 82,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,975. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.1 %

HQY opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

