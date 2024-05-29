Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $39,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

