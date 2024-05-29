Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $43,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:HE opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $40.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian Electric Industries
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.