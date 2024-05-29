Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $43,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HE opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

