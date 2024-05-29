Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.