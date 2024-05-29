Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 554 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

