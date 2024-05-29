Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 725 V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in V2X by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

