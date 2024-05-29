Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.