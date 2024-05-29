Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36,472 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 320.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 1,056,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

