Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 707,000 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 362.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 902,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the period. ARM comprises 0.2% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $67,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded down 4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 120.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of 97.55. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

