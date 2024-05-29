Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,068,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,152,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,924,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Birkenstock stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 1,432,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

