Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
