Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
