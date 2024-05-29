Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

