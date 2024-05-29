Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Down 0.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €92.10 ($100.11) and last traded at €92.25 ($100.27). 59,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €92.35 ($100.38).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.48.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

