Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

