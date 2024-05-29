Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $249.33. 203,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average of $242.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.