Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE UPS traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

