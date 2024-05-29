Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 279,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. 647,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,961. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

