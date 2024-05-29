CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,576,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,223. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

