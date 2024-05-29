CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 9,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

About CBB Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.



CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

