Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.56

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.56 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.81). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.66), with a volume of 857 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.32) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.77 million, a PE ratio of 561.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

