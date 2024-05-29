Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Shares of CNC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,358. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

