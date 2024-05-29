Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$9.81. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 158,946 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.97.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.