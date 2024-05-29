CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of CFN Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 1,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

