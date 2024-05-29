Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.7%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $70.31. Approximately 1,184,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,545,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,036 shares of company stock worth $45,259,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

