Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE CHE opened at $543.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.77. Chemed has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

