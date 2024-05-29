Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Chemed Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE CHE opened at $543.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.77. Chemed has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
